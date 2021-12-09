Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Robbie Dunne has been found in breach of four counts of conduct prejudicial to the reputation of horse racing, by "bullying" fellow jockey Bryony Frost.

Three charges of violent or improper conduct were set aside by the British Horseracing Authority disciplinary panel because they had found him guilty of the more serious charges.

Chair Brian Barker QC said Dunne was guilty of "distasteful targeting, deliberate harassment on and off track, and occasional cases of dangerous bullying".

The three-person panel - completed by HH James O'Mahony and Alison Royston - will now consider its sanctions.

