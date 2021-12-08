Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Robbie Dunne has denied claims he bullied and harassed Bryony Frost

A verdict is expected by 12:00 GMT on Thursday on claims jockey Bryony Frost was bullied by fellow rider Robbie Dunne.

Louis Weston, representing the British Horseracing Authority, said in closing remarks to a disciplinary panel that Dunne subjected her to a "vendetta".

The treatment of Frost, 26, by some colleagues since she made the complaint has been "outrageous", he said.

He said Frost had been ostracised by some other jockeys and valets.

"It's outrageous they behave in that way because she had the guts to stand up to a bully," he said.

"She knew it was coming but was prepared to put her head above the parapet. She did it because she'd had enough."

An independent panel is hearing evidence following charges brought by the BHA.

Weston has previously said Dunne, 36, threatened to cause Frost serious physical harm and also used "foul, sexually abusive and misogynistic language" towards her.

But Roderick Moore, for Dunne, said the BHA case was a "jigsaw puzzle with numerous missing pieces".

He said that Frost had experienced "issues" with three other senior jockeys and that a leak to the Sunday Times of the investigation report had "a massive effect on Mr Dunne's health and welfare".

Dunne has denied four charges of conduct prejudicial to horse racing, including bullying and harassing Frost, and two of the three counts of violent or improper behaviour.

He has admitted one breach at Southwell on 3 September 2020 but he denies similar charges at Stratford on 8 July and Uttoxeter on 17 August 2020.

Dunne has said he was using a "figure of speech" and not a "threat" when he told Frost he would put her through the side of a fence.

Weston questioned why other riders had not seen anything out of the ordinary from the exchange.

"If there is a weighing room culture that allows one jockey to threaten another with serious harm to them and their horse, that culture is one that is sour, rancid and we say should be thrown out and discarded. It's had its time," he said.

He said racing "exerted a pressure on people who would otherwise speak freely".