Trainer Bob Baffert congratulates jockey John Velazquez after Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby in May

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, who failed a drug test after this year's race, died of a heart attack in training on Monday.

The three-year-old colt had been taking part in a workout at a California racetrack, the horse's trainer said.

Medina Spirit, ridden by John Velazquez and trained by Bob Baffert, won the United States' most famous race at Churchill Downs on 1 May.

"My entire barn is devastated by this news," Baffert said.

"I will always cherish the proud and personal memories of Medina Spirit and his tremendous spirit."

Medina Spirit had tested positive for 21 picograms of the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone, above Kentucky racing's threshold, and Baffert was suspended from racing at Churchill Downs for two years.

Despite the positive test, Medina Spirit was cleared to run in the Preakness Stakes in mid-May and finished third, but was banned from the Belmont Stakes, the final leg of United States thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown.

Baffert said earlier this year that an anti-fungal ointment used to treat dermatitis could be the source of the positive test.