Robbie Dunne has denied claims he bullied and harassed Bryony Frost

Robbie Dunne said he was using a "figure of speech" and not a "threat" when he told fellow jockey Bryony Frost he would put her through the side of a fence.

Dunne, 36, is facing an inquiry after Frost, 26, claimed he bullied her.

He admitted he told her "I'll put you through a wing" at Southwell racecourse last year.

But he added this phrase was frequently used in the weighing room and no-one had ever gone through with it.

"I have never threatened another jockey with violence," Dunne told an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday.

During evidence he said Frost was "renowned" for cutting across other jockeys dangerously during races, and his view that she rides "irresponsibly" was shared by other "senior jockeys".

He added he had been "living a nightmare" following allegations he bullied and harassed Frost and used "foul, sexually abusive and misogynistic language" towards her.

Dunne claimed the bullying allegations against him were made after he received a phone call in which he was told his "legs would be broken" if he did not change his behaviour towards Frost.

He said police were investigating the call, which he claimed to have received on 7 September 2020.

Dunne has admitted one breach of the rules by behaving in a violent or improper manner towards Frost at Southwell on 3 September 2020.

But he denies similar charges at Stratford on 8 July and Uttoxeter on 17 August 2020, and also denies bullying and harassing her between 12 February and 3 September.

He also accused former amateur jockey Hannah Welch of "making up" some of her evidence to the panel about being verbally abused by him.

Roderick Moore opened the defence case on Tuesday.

Regarding the race at Southwell in September 2020, in which Dunne's mount Cillian's Well suffered a fatal fall, Moore said: "It is Mr Dunne's case that the words spoken to Miss Frost in the weighing room were not a threat, but a rebuke.

"It is Mr Dunne's case that the words were the words of a jockey who had taken a heavy fall and he was upset at the death of his horse."

A replay of the race was shown, during which Dunne said that at a jump Frost came "straight across my horse there, [which] causes my horse to fall".

He added: "Her horse comes straight across, takes the daylight out of my horse, causing my horse to fall, fatally injured."

The panel was then shown a replay of the race on 8 July 2020 at Stratford, after which Frost alleged that Dunne told her: "If you ever murder [cut across] me like that again, I will murder you".

Dunne denies saying this.

Watching the race, Dunne said: "Miss Frost comes from the middle of the track, makes a beeline for the rail, I had to cut back. She has no awareness for others around her, no awareness for the safety of others around her. She's renowned for doing it."

Last week, a fence attendant alleged he'd heard Dunne abusing Frost that day in a "very personal, very aggressive" manner.

The panel was shown footage of the area where the horses pull up after the race, and Dunne said the unnamed fence attendant was "nowhere to be seen".

Dunne said he apologised to Frost at Bangor-on-Dee a few days after Stratford, for what he said was "a bit of road rage".

But he disputed her recollection of what had happened, and said: "If it was this bad an incident why did she not report it on the day?"

Dunne was asked by Louis Weston, representing the British Horseracing Authority, about a tweet he posted on the day of the Virtual Grand National in 2020.

The tweet said: "If Yala Enki wins this cartoon race wonder will the interview be as far fetched as they do be in real life [sic]".

Frost was due to ride Yala Enki in the Grand National.

Dunne said on several occasions that the tweet was "inappropriate and unprofessional", prompting Weston to call it a "mantra".

But Dunne declined to answer why it was inappropriate, and said he could have been referring to interviews with the trainer, owner or stable lad.

Weston said his view was that the tweet was a reference to Frost's interview after she won the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on Frodon, when she likened her horse to "Pegasus".

He accused Dunne of singling out another jockey, mocking her in a "public joke", and lying, which Dunne denied.

Following Dunne's evidence, the defence called several witnesses, including four-time champion jockey Richard Johnson, who retired earlier this year.

Johnson was asked on several occasions if the misogynistic terms that Dunne is alleged to have used, but denies using, would be acceptable if said from one jockey to another.

"In the cold light of day, no, but after a race… when emotions are running high, things get said in the heat of the moment," said Johnson.

He added: "Every single jockey riding has used words that you would not like to be called in the cold light of day."

When asked about Dunne saying he would put Frost "through a wing", he said: "I've heard it said a number of times, but never seen do. All jockeys have said words like that. In the heat of the moment you say things that come straight to your mind and you're angry."

Johnson described the weighing room as a "safe and friendly place to be", but said jockeys and valets had intervened in previous incidents between jockeys.

He said there was "awkwardness" between Dunne and Frost, and that he had been asked to be part of a meeting between the two jockeys which would hopefully help "clear the air".

The initial suggestion for this meeting, he said, had come from Frost's father, Jimmy Frost, who had rung his valet, Chris Maude.

Without Frost knowing, this had been arranged to take place at Kempton in February 2021, but on arrival at the course, Frost said she did not want to take part.

Johnson said this was "disappointing" but it was her choice.

Maude, who gave evidence later, said Frost had been upset by the suggestion of the meeting, and was crying.

Other current and former jockeys to give evidence included Lizzie Kelly, Lucy Gardner and Gavin Sheehan.

Gardner disputed Frost's suggestion that female jockeys had been reluctant to speak out against Dunne because they had licences and were "protecting themselves".

"I feel that is not true," she said. "Talking to a lot of the girls… we do not feel we have ever had any problems in the past with Robbie Dunne. He has always treated us, or me, with the utmost respect."

Kelly said in a witness statement that Frost "stood out" because she wouldn't accept criticism from other jockeys.

She said there was "looser language" used within the weighing room. When asked whether it would be acceptable to be sworn at by a senior jockey after a race, she said: "I actually would say I would not be overly offended if I felt the reason I was being sworn at was something that warranted it."

She said she did not think the situation should have been settled by a "huge trial by media, which has happened as a result of the whole process".

Gavin Sheehan described Dunne as "the class clown" and said he had seen Dunne mocking Frost, including about an interview she had given.

He was at Southwell on the day in question and recalled seeing Dunne telling Frost "what she had done wrong" and later said it was a "telling off".

He said he had not heard Dunne threaten Frost.

The hearing continues.