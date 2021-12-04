Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Greaneteen and Bryony Frost were given a warm welcome at Sandown

Jockey Bryony Frost put a tumultuous week behind her to claim an emotional victory in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on Greaneteen.

Frost had given tearful evidence on Wednesday at a disciplinary panel, with fellow rider Robbie Dunne accused of bullying and harassing her.

But she had reason to smile at Sandown after a brilliant win on the 12-1 shot Greaneteen.

It earned a 12th win in the Grade One Tingle Creek for trainer Paul Nicholls.

Asked how she had got in the right frame of mind for the race, Frost said: "It's the most blissful place you can be on the back of horses like him.

"There's no better place when you're 100% gunning with him and he's gunning with you. You leave everything out there, keep kicking, sit tight and aim for that winning post."

Greaneteen led a one-two for Nicholls, with Hitman second. Captain Guinness finished third, while hot favourite Chacun Pour Soi disappointed.

Frost had spoken during the week of feeling "isolated" after reporting her concerns over Dunne, who denies bullying and harassment claims.

However, she put in a perfectly judged ride to claim Saturday's big race.

As Chacun Pour Soi faded, Hitman took over before Frost surged into the lead on Greaneteen and won by five and a half lengths.

Welcomed back by cheers, she told ITV: "How privileged am I? Look at all of this. I can't speak. I landed over the last and thought I'd get caught."

Greaneteen, winner of the Celebration Chase at Sandown in April, had finished fourth in the Queen Mother Champion Chase the previous month and is now around 6-1 to win the Cheltenham race next year.

What a professional she is - Nicholls

Nicholls - whose previous Tingle Creek winners include Kauto Star and Master Minded - paid tribute to Frost.

"It has been a difficult week for Bryony, of course it has - I don't think anyone would want to be in that position, but she has handled it well," he said.

"To come back and ride a Grade One winner, that says everything about her and what a professional she is, so full marks to her.

"She has done nothing but improve and improve and while she has had a few little issues off the course and on the course, that will be put behind her soon. She will keep riding winners like this and it will soon be history. Top girl."

There was another big victory for a female jockey at Aintree as Bridget Andrews won the Many Clouds Chase on 4-1 chance Protektorat, trained by her brother-law Dan Skelton.

Native River was a distant second, with two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll pulled up.

And mum was the word in the Becher Chase, a trial for the National, as Snow Leopardess claimed victory by a nose from Hill Sixteen.

The nine-year-old winner is back racing after having a foal during a two-year break from the track until November 2019.

In Ireland, trainer Gordon Elliott had seven winners from the eight races at Navan.