St Mark's Basilica named horse of year at Cartier Awards
From the section Horse Racing
St Mark's Basilica has been named horse of the year at the Cartier Awards after winning all four of his races in 2021.
The three-year-old, trained by Aidan O'Brien, landed the French 2,000 Guineas, French Derby, Coral-Eclipse and Irish Champion Stakes.
After he was retired to stud following an injury, O'Brien said: "St Mark's Basilica is possibly the best horse we have ever had in Ballydoyle."
The other nominees for the award were Baaeed, Mishriff and Torquator Tasso.
All the awards
Horse of the year: St Mark's Basilica
Sprinter: Starman
Stayer: Trueshan
Three-year-old colt: St Mark's Basilica
Three-year-old filly: Snowfall
Two-year-old colt: Native Trail
Two-year-old filly: Inspiral
Older horse: Palace Pier
Award of merit: David Elsworth