St Mark's Basilica beat Tarnawa in the Irish Champion Stakes

St Mark's Basilica has been named horse of the year at the Cartier Awards after winning all four of his races in 2021.

The three-year-old, trained by Aidan O'Brien, landed the French 2,000 Guineas, French Derby, Coral-Eclipse and Irish Champion Stakes.

After he was retired to stud following an injury, O'Brien said: "St Mark's Basilica is possibly the best horse we have ever had in Ballydoyle."

The other nominees for the award were Baaeed, Mishriff and Torquator Tasso.

All the awards

Horse of the year: St Mark's Basilica

Sprinter: Starman

Stayer: Trueshan

Three-year-old colt: St Mark's Basilica

Three-year-old filly: Snowfall

Two-year-old colt: Native Trail

Two-year-old filly: Inspiral

Older horse: Palace Pier

Award of merit: David Elsworth