Buick had won twice on Modern Games in Britain earlier this year

The Charlie Appleby-trained Modern Games claimed victory in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf in extraordinary circumstances in Del Mar, California.

All the drama happened at the stalls, with his stablemate Albahr becoming upset and subsequently withdrawn.

Modern Games, who was in the next stall, was also pulled out after coming out of the front of the stalls.

However, he was then declared fit to race but could run for prize-money only and not for betting purposes.

And in the race itself, the two-year-old, ridden by William Buick swept clear of his rivals to win by a length and a half from Tiz The Bomb with Mackinnon in third.

However, unhappy racegoers vented their frustration at the sequence of events with boos.

There was relief, though, for Appleby with Albahr sustaining what was thought to be only superficial cuts and jockey Frankie Dettori unscathed.

"It was a very peculiar chain of events and mentally very challenging for the horse, but I always felt he had the experience," said the Godolphin trainer, who claimed his third win in the race.

"The most important thing is that both horses are all right, and fortunately Modern Games pulled it out of the fire for us. He was actually under the pump a bit earlier than normal, but he picked up and kept finding.

"We will ship him back to the UK and winter away with him, and he will join our Guineas squad for next year."

Buick said: "There was a lot of confusion back there, but the horse did nothing wrong. They opened the front gate and he jumped out - he should have come of the back instead of the front.

"The guy that opened my gate pulled me out of the front and he told the officials what he did. Maybe there was a bit of confusion and panic, but my horse wasn't harmed in any way. He was never touched.

"You could see how professional he was and he took everything in his stride."

He added: "I don't know why he was scratched, I was told afterwards.

"I knew he was going to run so I don't want to focus on the whys and wherefores. It was out of my control.

"The booing was disappointing because he put up a very good performance."

Meanwhile, controversial trainer Bob Baffert won his first Breeders' Cup race since he was given a two-year ban by Kentucky Derby organisers when Corniche won the Juvenile, the feature race on the opening day of the two-day meeting.

Earlier this year, Baffert's Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a drugs test for an anti-inflammatory medication which is banned on racedays, although the 68-year-old has protested his innocence.

Baffert, who is the all-time money leader among Breeders' Cup trainers, was allowed to enter horses this week, but had to agree to enhanced pre and post-race testing.

"I welcome everything," he said. "I want people to know Bob Baffert is a good trainer and takes care of his horses.

"I try to stay focused and don't worry about the clutter. We will get these wins," he added.

Veteran jockey Mike Smith became one of the oldest Juvenile race winners aged 56, claiming his 27th Breeders' Cup success.

"There is something about a Breeders' Cup. It takes me to another level," he said. "I turn 18 all over again and I have a blast. I am going to start crying."