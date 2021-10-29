Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Zanahiyr is being viewed at a potential contender for this season's Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham

Zanahiyr got back to winning ways with a dominant display in the WKD Hurdle on day one of the Northern Ireland Festival of Racing at Down Royal.

Beaten favourite in the Triumph Hurdle in March, the Gordon Elliott-trained four-year-old was giving weight away to older horses on this occasion.

However Jack Kennedy's 8-13 favourite earned a dominant eight-length win over Noel Meade's Cask Mate.

"From the second-last to the line he galloped the whole way," said Elliott.

Zanahiyr's win emphasised his Champion Hurdle credentials and Elliott said he was "very happy" with his horse's performance.

"He's entered in the Hatton's Grace (at Fairyhouse), but we'll have to have a look and see what we think. I could see him stepping up in trip at some stage in the season."

Elliott was earlier on the mark with the promising Hollow Games (1-9 favourite), who made no mistake in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle under Davy Russell.

However, there was disappointment for Elliott in the Mares Novice Hurdle as his hot favourite Party Central was a well-beaten fourth as Colm Murphy's Impervious (7-2) stretched her unbeaten record to three races.

Impervious clinched a five-length win under Brian Hayes ahead of Sit Down Lucy after Party Central had folded in the home straight.

"She jumps, she travels and I'm delighted with the way she went by the line," said Murphy, who may now aim Impervious at the Mares Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.