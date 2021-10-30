Frodon (left) edges in front of Galvin as they sprint to the line

Frodon and Bryony Frost held off Galvin in a thrilling finish to clinch victory in the Champion Chase at Down Royal.

Frodon's accurate jumping put Minella Indo under pressure but Rachel Blackmore nudged the favourite closer, while Galvin was creeping into it.

Minella Indo fell back but Galvin joined Frodon.

Frodon prevailed by three-quarters of a length in a dramatic finish with Minella Indo third.

The first Grade One chase of the new National Hunt season was good enough to grace any of the spring festivals, with all five runners having tasted success at the Cheltenham Festival in the past.

Joining King George winner Frodon was last year's Gold Cup scorer Minella Indo, as well as dual Grade One winner Delta Work and Galvin, winner of his last six.

Infectious determination

"What more can you say about him?," said Frost, riding in her first race as a professional in Ireland.

"That was tough. The uncertainty of where we were going out there and he was having a good look around. I always preach about his determination and that it is infectious and that you can beat anyone when you are on him, but you really can because he believes he can.

"The feeling that when you think you are beaten the world swallows you up. Have you gone too hard on him? Have I got any legs left? You give everything to him and you see if there is anything left as we need it now. He answers you because he wants to.

"What is that, 18 races he has won in his lifetime? It's just phenomenal. Testimony to Paul (Nicholls) to have a horse coming out every season, again and again, with the same enthusiasm. It is exactly what he is a master of.

"How cool is it to be a jockey that has added to that record (in this race)? "It's a great track - a big, galloping track. The ground is a bit tacky. The fences are alone and the inside is a lonely place with not many rails, so you need an honest horse."

Later at Down Royal, Envoi Allen - trained by Henry de Bromhead - returned to winning ways with a 22-length victory in the Join Racing TV Chase under Rachael Blackmore.

Fusil Raffles won the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby for Nicky Henderson after clear leader Shan Blue fell at the final fence.

Shan Blue, ridden by Harry Skelton for trainer brother Dan, looked set for a comfortable victory before coming down, while Cyrname was pulled up.

Favourite Paisley Park was third as Indefatigable, trained by Paul Webber, took the West Yorkshire Hurdle.