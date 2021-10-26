Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Bryony Frost detailed complaints about Robbie Dunne's behaviour over several years

The Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) wants the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) to end disciplinary action against Robbie Dunne after the leak of a report into allegations of harassment and bullying by the jockey.

Allegations made by jockey Bryony Frost were published in The Sunday Times.

It claimed Dunne was charged with "conduct prejudicial to the integrity or good reputation" of racing.

"A fair hearing is impossible," the PJA said.

"The information leaked is the charge letter and accompanying documentation that should only have been available to the BHA, Robbie Dunne and his legal advisors.

"The matter cannot now be permitted to proceed and we call upon the BHA to bring this matter to an end, however unsatisfactory that is."

In the leaked report, jockey Frost had detailed complaints about Dunne's behaviour over several years.

While the BHA has previously declined to comment on the specifics of the case as it is ongoing, earlier in October it said it expects the matter to conclude in the "near future" and emphasised the details will be made public.

The PJA said that the time taken to conclude its investigation "is unacceptable".

"When serious allegations are made it is vital that they are investigated thoroughly and speedily," said Paul Struthers, chief executive of the representative body for jockeys.

"The PJA has no toleration of bullying and does not, and will not, stand idly by when it becomes aware of such conduct.

"Equally, an individual investigated for potential offences under the Rules of Racing is entitled to be subjected to a fair process and have a fair hearing.

"It is surely now impossible for that to happen in this case."

Dunne's solicitor Daryl Cowan has previously said the BHA has "completely lost control of this case" and that "a fair trial before a panel after trial by media is impossible".

Frost, who became the first female jockey to win the King George VI Chase at Kempton onboard regular partner Frodon last December, first alluded to difficulties she was facing following her victory in the race, having lodged a complaint with the BHA.