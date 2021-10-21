Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Enright, who was born without a left hand, is riding out at a racing stables

A one-handed teenager is on track to realise his dream of becoming a jockey.

Harry Enright, 17, has graduated from two courses at the British Racing School and riding out at a leading stables.

The Londoner, who was born without a left hand, uses a special silicone prosthetic.

"Everyone has their bigger goal of where they want to be, the biggest goal for me is probably trying to be a jockey," said Enright.

"For now, I'm just taking it step by step. My next goal was to get into the workplace and I've achieved that and now it's just continuing to move forwards towards my dreams."

Enright has been inspired by the success of amateur jockey Guy Disney, who rides with a prosthetic leg and became the first amputee jockey to win at a professional racecourse in Britain.

He undertook both the British Racing School's nine and 18-week courses, learning the basics of riding and equine care while specialists at Dorset Orthopaedic worked on a custom-made prosthetic.

"When I was younger I was quite into football and it got to the point where I thought I could either continue playing that, work in an office or try to make something of myself," Enright, from Lewisham, told Great British Racing.

"The prosthetic allows me to safely ride horses. It is made of silicon which slides onto my arm and there is a magnet at the end which attaches to the reins.

"A power circuit keeps it in place and if I fall off, the circuit is broken, releasing the magnet so that I don't get caught up in the reins and dragged along."

After graduating from his courses, he took up a role with Oxfordshire-based trainer Lawney Hill.

"Harry is hard working, cheeky and dedicated and he's determined not to let anything get in his way," she said.

"We are so impressed with his riding ability and his manner with the horses - and he has been a brilliant addition to our team since he has joined us."

Enright's mother Michelle said his family was extremely proud of him.

"Behind all of this, for him, is to inspire others like him to never give up on your dreams, to really put yourself out there and keep trying," she added.

"We're in the 21st century and he wants to show that anything is possible."