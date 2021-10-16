Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Sealiway, ridden by Mickael Barzalona, won the Champion Stakes as Oisin Murphy retained his jockeys' championship crown at Ascot on Saturday.

Cedric Rossi's Sealiway was sent off at 12-1 and stole the lead from Adayar with two furlongs remaining.

The French-trained colt broke away with only runner-up Dubai Honour (6-1) managing to go with him.

Murphy secured a third jockeys' title, with William Buick unable to close the gap after finishing fifth on Adayar.