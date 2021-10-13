Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

William Buick rode Adayar to victory in the King George at Ascot in July

Qipco British Champions Day Date: Saturday 11 October Venue: Ascot Racecourse Times: 13:25-16:30 BST, Champion Stakes 15:50 Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 live

Derby and King George winner Adayar has been confirmed a runner in Saturday's Champion Stakes in a boost for William Buick's bid to be champion jockey.

Buick rode a double at Nottingham on Wednesday to leave him just two wins behind title rival Oisin Murphy with three days left of the championship.

Victories on Zebelle and Raasel on Wednesday took him to 148 winners with Murphy, 26, on 150.

Buick, 33, will ride Adayar at Ascot as he seeks his first jockeys' title.

Reigning champion Murphy had led by six after racing on Monday.

The pair will chase more victories at Chelmsford on Thursday evening, with the winner crowned on British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday.

Adayar, whose rivals are set to include last year's Champion Stakes winner Addeybb and King George runner-up Mishriff, will be among the favourites despite stepping down in trip for the Champion Stakes.

The three-year-old was fourth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp earlier this month and impressed in a gallop on Thursday.

"It was an easy piece of work to confirm his well-being, and he did it so well," said Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby.