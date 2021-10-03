Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

German outsider Torquator Tasso was a shock 80-1 winner in the 100th running of Europe's richest race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The victor, ridden by Rene Piechulek for trainer Marcel Weiss, prevailed in heavy ground at ParisLongchamp.

Well-fancied rivals Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane finished second and third.

Derby and King George winner Adayar was fourth, with Oaks victor Snowfall further down the field.

