Trainer Johnny Farrelly has been banned from British racing after being found to have breached safeguarding rules.

Farrelly, based near Bath, has been permanently excluded with no right to review for seven years, said the British Horseracing Authority (BHA).

After a five-day hearing, he was found guilty of six offences under rules which cover "the protection of young persons and adults at risk".

Exact details of the case have not been disclosed.

Former jockey Farrelly, who has been training since 2013 and had five winners this season, has the right to appeal.

After a hearing in front of racing's National Safeguarding Panel (NSP), he was found in breach of six offences under rule four and another covered by rule six of the sport's safeguarding regulations. external-link

"Everyone who works in British racing must be willing to call out and stand up to any behaviours which fall short of the values of openness, inclusivity and respect on which our sport is built," said Tim Naylor, director of integrity and regulation for the BHA.

"We are extremely grateful to the people who came forward in this case to highlight the concerns which eventually led to today's finding.

"It was as a result of the brave actions of these people, reporting concerns via the sport's confidential Racewise reporting line, that we have been able to successfully bring this case to a conclusion.

"This was a lengthy and complex investigation which called deeply on the expertise of the sport's dedicated safeguarding unit, who deserve great praise.

"It also utilised the independent expertise of the National Safeguarding Panel to ensure that any verdict was provided by a fully independent, specialised arbitration process.

"We cannot comment further on the details of the case as they are confidential and we are bound by the NSP's rules around disclosure."