Teona beat Oaks winner Snowfall to land the Prix Vermeille at ParisLongchamp last month

Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe Date: Sunday 3 October Time: 15:05 BST Venue: ParisLongchamp Racecourse Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 live

Teona has been ruled out as a field of 15 runners was declared for Sunday's 100th running of Europe's richest race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Trainer Roger Varian withdrew the 20-1 chance because of the rain-softened conditions at ParisLongchamp.

The contest will feature Derby winner Adayar and stablemate Hurricane Lane, along with Tarnawa and Snowfall.

Japanese duo Chrono Genesis and Deep Bond are among other contenders in the race, which is worth more than £4.3m.

Hurricane Lane, for Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby, has been drawn in stall two alongside Dermot Weld's Tarnawa, with Adayar in stall 11.

Arc draw: 1 - Mojo Star, 2 - Hurricane Lane, 3 - Tarnawa, 4 - Love, 5 - Deep Bond, 6 - Bubble Gift, 7 - Broome, 8 - Alenquer, 9 - Snowfall, 10 - Sealiway, 11 - Adayar, 12 - Torquator Tasso, 13 - Baby Rider, 14 - Chrono Genesis, 15 - Raabihah

Approximate Arc odds: 5-2 Tarnawa; 9-4 Adayar; 5-1 Snowfall, Hurricane Lane; 10-1 Chrono Genesis; 20-1 Deep Bond, Love, Raabihah; 25-1 Alenquer; 33-1 Sealiway; 50-1 Broome, Mojo Star; 66-1 Torquator Tasso; 100-1 Baby Rider, Bubble Gift