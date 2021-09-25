Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Bedouin's Story had not won since doing so in Dubai in January

Bedouin's Story edged a surprise victory in the Cambridgeshire Stakes, coming through late to beat favourite Anmaat at Newmarket.

A textbook ride from Jamie Spencer saw the 40-1 chance come home three-quarters of a length clear.

Anmaat finished second with Ametist third.

Victory capped a successful meeting for trainer Saeed bin Suroor, who also won Friday's feature race, the Joel Stakes, with Benbatl.

"We have been running this horse over a mile and he always misses the break," said Bin Suroor. "I thought running over nine furlongs could help him.

"I told Jamie to get him to relax and that is his style - it was the right jockey for the right horse.

"I thought he could do something today."

Earlier, Aidan O'Brien's Tenebrism came through from last to win the Group One Cheveley Park Stakes under Ryan Moore, 181 days after her last run.

The 14-1 shot won by a length in front of Flotus, while Sandrine came in third. Victory was the fourth for O'Brien in the last six runnings of the Cheveley Park.

"I couldn't believe that she was ready to run and do that today," he said. "Even at halfway I was thinking it wasn't the right thing to run her, but she has that burst of speed which is unbelievable."

Perfect Power, under Christophe Soumillon, timed his run to perfection to win the Middle Park Stakes by half a length on second-place Castle Star, with Armor third.