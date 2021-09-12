Irish St Leger: Sonnyboyliston wins at the Curragh as Snowfall beaten in France
Sonnyboyliston claimed victory in the Irish St Leger to give Johnny Murtagh his first Classic win as a trainer.
The 4-1 chance, winner of last month's Ebor Handicap ridden again by Ben Coen, surged past Twilight Payment in the closing stages.
Two-time winner Search For a Song (10-3) finished sixth.
Joseph O'Brien's Melbourne Cup winner Twilight Payment was in a commanding position having chased down Amhran Na Bhfiann who led through the first mile.
However the eight-year-old was chased down by Sonnyboyliston to claim a brilliant win for Murtagh, who won all the Irish classics as a jockey.
Elsewhere on Sunday, Odds-on favourite Snowfall suffered a shock defeat to 11-1 chance Teona in the Prix Vermeille at ParisLongchamp.
Snowfall (2-9), trained in Ireland by Aidan O'Brien, had been favourite for next month's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe but was beaten by a length and a half.
The Roger Varian-trained Teona ridden by Olivier Peslier, had finished 28 lengths behind the Oaks winner at Epsom in June.
Snowfall's jockey Frankie Dettori blamed a lack of pace in the race and his mount is now out to 6-1 from 5-2 for the Arc.