Hot favourite Hurricane Lane ran out an impressive winner of the St Leger.

The 8-11 chance, ridden by William Buick for Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby, triumphed from Mojo Star and The Mediterranean at Doncaster.

Hurricane Lane's victory in the world's oldest Classic race follows his Irish Derby win earlier in the season.

At Leopardstown, St Mark's Basilica landed a thrilling Irish Champion Stakes from Tarnawa and Poetic Flare but had to survive a stewards' inquiry.

The winner drifted markedly, forcing Tarnawa out to his right but stewards ruled the result should stand.

Only a length separated the first three, but there was a wider margin in the Leger as Hurricane Lane secured a sixth win from seven runs.

That only defeat came when third behind runner-up Mojo Star in the Derby at Epsom in June, although there was no doubt who was on top this time.

Hurricane Lane stretched out to win the stamina-sapping contest by two and three quarter lengths for the Godolphin team, who won the Derby and King George with Adayar.

"It was a fantastic performance. You couldn't have been more comfortable watching him go round," said Appleby.

Buick added: "He's a jockey's dream, he's a lovely horse to ride - you can put him anywhere in the race and he relaxes which is obviously vital in a race over this distance."