Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Hurricane Lane's sole defeat in six runs came when third in the Derby at Epsom

St Leger & Irish Champions Weekend Date: Saturday 11 September Times: Irish Champion Stakes, Leopardstown, 14:25; St Leger, Doncaster, 15:35 Coverage: Report & results on BBC Sport website; updates on Radio 5 live

The world's oldest Classic and a meeting of this season's equine stars offer a double treat for racing fans on Saturday.

Hurricane Lane is the favourite for the St Leger at Doncaster, the final Classic of the British flat season.

Meanwhile, St Mark's Basilica, Tarnawa and Poetic Flare face off in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

It is the feature race on day one of Irish Champions Weekend, with the action moving to the Curragh on Sunday.

Irish Derby winner Hurricane Lane, the mount of William Buick for Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby, is set to go off odds-on favourite in the Leger.

Opponents include Mojo Star, who beat Hurricane Lane when finishing second in the Derby at Epsom in June.

Frankie Dettori rides High Definition for Aidan O'Brien as the 50-year-old jockey looks to continue his fine form.

He won the Doncaster Cup aboard Stradivarius on Friday - the 19th win of the seven-year-old horse's career.

Sent off the 4-11 favourite, he triumphed by two and a half lengths from 16-1 shot Alerta Roja.

"He's exciting, a people's favourite and I love him dearly," said Dettori, who was following up a Thursday treble at the St Leger meeting.

"When you have a horse like him, he makes it look so easy. It's great for the public, and great for me, to have such a champion."

Stradivarius also won the Doncaster race in 2019.