Stradivarius followed up victory at York last month with a brilliant Doncaster win

Stradivarius clocked up another big win under Frankie Dettori by taking the Doncaster Cup for a second time.

The seven-year-old. trained by John and Thady Gosden, was earning the 19th victory of his career.

Sent off the 4-11 favourite, he triumphed by two and a half lengths from 16-1 shot Alerta Roja.

"He's exciting, a people's favourite and I love him dearly," said Dettori, 50, who was following up a Thursday treble at the St Leger meeting.

"When you have a horse like him, he makes it look so easy. It's great for the public, and great for me, to have such a champion."

Stradivarius also won the Doncaster race in 2019.