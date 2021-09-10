Stradivarius wins Doncaster Cup for Frankie Dettori at St Leger meeting
Stradivarius clocked up another big win under Frankie Dettori by taking the Doncaster Cup for a second time.
The seven-year-old. trained by John and Thady Gosden, was earning the 19th victory of his career.
Sent off the 4-11 favourite, he triumphed by two and a half lengths from 16-1 shot Alerta Roja.
"He's exciting, a people's favourite and I love him dearly," said Dettori, 50, who was following up a Thursday treble at the St Leger meeting.
"When you have a horse like him, he makes it look so easy. It's great for the public, and great for me, to have such a champion."
Stradivarius also won the Doncaster race in 2019.