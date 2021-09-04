Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Emaraaty Ana held off the late surge of favourite Starman to cause an upset in the Sprint Cup at Haydock.

The five-year-old gelding, trained by Kevin Ryan and ridden by Andrea Atzeni, took the Group One showpiece over six furlongs to record the biggest win of his career.

Art Power went clear early on but was passed by Emaraaty Ana with a furlong and a half to go.

Starman closed during the final few yards but Emaraaty Ana (11-1) held on.

Emaraaty Ana's previous best win was in the Gimcrack in 2018, while it was a first domestic Group One success in two and a half years for jockey Atzeni.

He said: "Everyone has always kept faith in him, starting with [trainer] Kevin Ryan. I can't tell you how much it means to me to win another Group One.

"Things had gone a bit quiet but it's all about the horses and I had a good one underneath me."