Winter Power (right) saw off Emaraaty Ana (left in yellow) to win the Group One race

Winter Power, a Yorkshire-trained 9-1 shot, won the Nunthorpe Stakes on the third day of the Ebor Festival at York.

The three-year-old filly matched American raider Golden Pal's early pace and stayed strong under Silvestre de Sousa to close out a convincing win.

Emaraaty Ana and Dragon Symbol were second and third with heavily fancied Suesa fourth.

Earlier, odds-on favourite Stradivarius saw off Spanish Mission in a thrilling finish to claim a third Lonsdale Cup.

Winter Power brings home the Nunthorpe

The feature race was preceded by the retired Battaash - winner in 2019 and 2020 - parading in front of the York grandstand.

Winter Power, trained by Tim Easterby, proved a worthy successor as she saw off a field featuring rivals from the United States and France to win by more than a length.

"It's the best, isn't it?" said Easterby, who has now seen Winter Power win three times on the Knavesmire course this season.

"What more can you get than a winner at York? It's a great feeling."

Golden Pal, coming off a run of three wins across the Atlantic, faded badly before the final furlong, coming in seventh for Wesley Ward.

Stradivarius tuned just right for Lonsdale

Spanish Mission (left) and Stradivarius (right) fought out the finish of the day at York

Spanish Mission was narrowly in front in the home straight of the Lonsdale Cup, only for seven-year-old Stradivarius to find a final surge to win by a head in a fascinating duel.

"It was a battle," said jockey Frankie Dettori. "Spanish Mission passed me, I passed him back, he passed me back again, but I think my horse knows where the line is and he popped his head in front at the line.

"He's getting older and wiser, so I don't think you'll see him winning by very far these days. But he got the job done. I was really choking up when he got an amazing reception. I love him so much."

The keenly anticipated meeting with Trueshan, who won the Group One Goodwood Cup last month, failed to materialise however with trainer Alan King withdrawing the five-year-old earlier in the day as the ground firmed up.