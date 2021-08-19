Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Snowfall, sired by champion Japanese thoroughbred Deep Impact, won the Oaks at Epsom in June

Snowfall destroyed a strong field in the closing stages to win the Yorkshire Oaks by four lengths at York.

Aidan O'Brien's three-year-old filly started as heavy favourite and did not disappoint under jockey Ryan Moore

Japanese-bred and Irish-trained, Snowfall cruised the 1m 4f race before accelerating away to beat Albaflora into second and La Joconde third.

The triumph was O'Brien and Moore's second Oaks victory in successive years and O'Brien's 359th Group One win.

Snowfall has now won three Classics this summer, having bagged the Oaks at Epsom in June and the Irish Oaks at Curragh in July.

"She was exceptional really," said Moore. "It was a truly-run race, but it fell apart quickly and she was left in front with two and a half (furlongs) to run.

"She's very impressive and to me she's improved since the last time I rode her. Hopefully she'll continue to improve."

O'Brien has now trained six winners of the Group One race for fillies and mares. The Moore and O'Brien partnership won it in 2020 with another three-year-old, Love.

The Irish trainer said Snowfall looked in great shape for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October.

"She's going to be really ready for the autumn, I think," said O'Brien. "She travels very well, gets there very easy and then waits.

"We always thought she was good. Last year was a bit of a mess with everything and she was probably rushed a bit too much. I'll see what the lads want to do, but it's very possible she could take in another run [before the Arc]."