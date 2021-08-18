Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Mishriff won the one and a quarter mile race by six lengths

Mishriff won the Juddmonte International by a decisive margin at York's four-day Ebor festival in front of more than 80,000 spectators.

Mishriff, ridden by David Egan, went into the race as favourite and was followed by Alenquer in second and Love in third.

The four-year-old horse has also won Group One races in Saudi Arabia, Dubai and France.

Trainer John Gosden said Mishriff is the "finished article."

The Juddmonte, one of three Group One races in the festival with the Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday and Friday's Nunthorpe Stakes, is often won by the highest-rated flat horse at the end of the year.

The York meeting, which has 28 races and a total prize money of £4.7m, will finish with Saturday's Ebor - the richest handicap race staged on the flat in Europe.

More to follow.

Check out the latest horse racing results