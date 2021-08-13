Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Boudot won Europe's richest race - the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe - in 2019

Leading jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot has been suspended for a further six months by France Galop after his indictment over an allegation of rape.

The case against Boudot relates to allegations after a party in Cagnes-sur-Mer in February.

Boudot is a three-time champion jockey in France and won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Waldgeist in 2019.

The 28-year-old, who was initially suspended for three months in May, has denied any wrongdoing.

Another jockey, Pierre Bazire, is being investigated for allegedly failing to report a crime and is also suspended.

A statement from France Galop on Friday evening said the jockeys were "still presumed innocent" but were suspended "in view of the ongoing legal proceedings, the gravity of the allegations and the damage they would cause to the image, legality and safety of horse racing."

It added: "These measures may be lifted or extended at any time, taking into consideration any additional elements that may be brought to the attention of France Galop's commissioners."