Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

David Probert became the youngest Welshman to ride in the Epsom Derby in 2014

Welsh jockey David Probert rode five successive winners at Ffos Las on Wednesday night.

Probert, who was born in Bargoed, has passed 100 winners in 2021 and is enjoying a fine season.

The 33-year-old won the final five races on the card at Ffos Las, his home course, and is back in action at the Carmarthenshire track with another seven rides on Thursday.

Probert rode the 1,000th winner of his career at Lingfield in 2020.