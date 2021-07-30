Goodwood: Battaash denied fifth successive win as Suesa claims King George Qatar Stakes
Battaash's bid to claim a fifth successive King George Qatar Stakes victory fell short as Suesa stormed to a comprehensive win at Goodwood.
The Francois Rohaut-trained Suesa, a 7-1 shot, was settled in behind during the early stages as 2-1 favourite Battaash began strongly.
But the Charlie Hills-trained seven-year-old's challenge waned in the final furlong as Suesa stormed through.
Dragon Symbol took second spot with Glass Slippers third.
More to follow.