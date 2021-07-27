Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Hollie Doyle also rode Trueshan to victory on Champions Day at Ascot last October

Hollie Doyle became the first female jockey to win the Goodwood Cup, riding Trueshan to victory.

Trueshan was left as the 6-5 favourite as Stradivarius was withdrawn from the two-mile race, on day one of Glorious Goodwood, after heavy rain in Sussex.

And the five-year-old moved into the lead early in the home straight, seeing off 33-1 shot Away He Goes by just under four lengths.

It is Doyle's second Group One win and trainer Alan King's first on the flat.

Sir Ron Priestley, a 9-2 shot, finished one and a half lengths further back in third.

Doyle, who was third in the BBC Sports Personality of Year award after a record-breaking 2020, then sealed a 123-1 treble with wins in the next two races.

The 24-year-old won on Lord Riddiford and Sisters In The Sky after her historic victory in the Goodwood Cup, which was first run 213 years ago.

Trueshan helped Doyle to an historic double on Champions Day at Ascot last October, winning the Long Distance Cup before Doyle rode Glen Shiel to victory in the British Champions Sprint Stakes for her first Group One success.

"These are the days you do it for," she said after Tuesday's win.

"He's been in my mind every day since Champions Day - when we can get back together."

Stradivarius claimed a record fourth straight win at last year's festival under Frankie Dettori but the soft going did not favour the three-time Gold Cup winner.

"It's just a great shame that the ground has gone so much in the last two days," trainer John Gosden told Racing TV.

"We made the mistake of running him on the wrong ground at Longchamp and Ascot. There's no point making that mistake again. We'll now point him towards York next month."