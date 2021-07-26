Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Stradivarius won at Goodwood in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020

History awaits at Glorious Goodwood this week as two equine stars seek to extend record-breaking runs.

Stradivarius, trained by John and Thady Gosden, goes for a fifth consecutive Goodwood Cup win under Frankie Dettori on Tuesday, the meeting's opening day.

On Friday, Jim Crowley hopes to guide the Charlie Hills-trained Battaash to a fifth straight King George Stakes win.

Away from Goodwood, a new team event called the Racing League will launch at Newcastle on Thursday evening.

Twelve teams will go head to head over six weeks in 36 races with a total of more than £2m in prize money on offer.

With coronavirus restrictions lifted, the Goodwood meeting is likely to welcome the biggest crowds at a British racing fixture since Cheltenham in March 2020.

In the Goodwood Cup on Tuesday (15:35 BST), rivals to Stradivarius will include Trueshan, the mount of Hollie Doyle for trainer Alan King

Aidan O'Brien saddles last year's Irish Derby winner Santiago and shock Epsom Derby victor Serpentine.

On Wednesday, 2,000 Guineas winner Poetic Flare represents Jim Bolger in the Sussex Stakes, where the line-up includes fillies Snow Lantern and Alcohol Free.

Last year's Filly and Mare Turf winner Audarya is set to lead the field in Thursday's Nassau Stakes.

Battaash could face Kevin Ryan's Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint victor Glass Slippers on Friday.

Saturday brings the curtain down on the five-day meeting with First Folio and Fresh among the leading contenders for the Stewards' Cup.