King George: Adayar & Love head runners in big race at Ascot
Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing
|King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes
|Date: Saturday 24 June: Venue: Ascot Racecourse Time: 15:35 BST
|Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live
Adayar and Love meet in a battle of the generations and racing's super powers in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.
Adam Kirby rides Adayar again after guiding the Charlie Appleby-trained colt to victory in the Derby last month for Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin team.
Ryan Moore is on last year's dual Classic winner Love, trained by Aidan O'Brien for the Coolmore team.
Stablemate Broome is among rivals, along with Saudi Cup victor Mishriff.
Wonderful Tonight and Frankie Dettori's mount Lone Eagle complete the six-runner field.
O'Brien's four-year-old Love won the 1,000 Guineas and the Oaks last year and returned this season with victory in the Prince of Wales' Stakes at Royal Ascot.
But Appleby is hopeful an 8lb weight allowance over the older rival can help Adayar become the first horse for 20 years to complete the Derby-King George double.
"It hasn't been done since Galileo, so to take Adayar there is a huge occasion. I'd love to think he is still developing," said the Newmarket trainer.
