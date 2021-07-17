Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Snowfall on her way to an impressive victory at a sun-soaked Curragh

Snowfall completed the English and Irish Oaks double as she raced to a comfortable win at the Curragh.

The 2-7 favourite - ridden by Ryan Moore - gave another blistering performance to become the 15th filly to secure the double.

Divinely was second to give trainer Aidan O'Brien a one-two, while Nicest - trained by O'Brien's son Donnach - was half a length away in third.

"She's very smart and she has a lot of quality," said Aidan O'Brien.

Snowfall, who won the Oaks at Epsom by a record margin of 16 lengths, produced a similar display on home soil with an eight-and-a-half-length victory to give O'Brien his sixth triumph in the race.

The early running was made by one of her three stablemates, La Joconde, in the eight-runner line-up, with Nicest and Willow close up.

Moore had Snowfall just off the pace until the field turned for home and it was not long before she made her move. Once she hit the front two furlongs out there was only going to be one outcome.

"We purposely let her down a little bit from Epsom because the season is going to roll on and it was soft ground at Epsom," said O'Brien.

"I'm delighted with her and she's done very well from Epsom physically - she's got very big and strong.

"Ryan said she has a lot of speed. She goes very strong and she finishes out very well. We'll go one race at a time now, the Yorkshire Oaks first."

Snowfall's victory led to her odds for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October being cut by the bookmakers.