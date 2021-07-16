Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Blackmore was top jockey at the Cheltenham Festival in March

Grand National-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore has been taken to hospital after a fall at Killarney races.

The 32-year-old, who had earlier ridden a double, was injured when favourite Merry Poppins fell in a handicap hurdle.

Course doctor Richard Downey said the rider was "fully conscious".

He added: "Rachael Blackmore is being taken to Tralee Hospital for further assessment on an upper leg injury following a fall in race four."

Blackmore became the first female rider to win the Grand National at Aintree in April when triumphing aboard Minella Times.

In March, she became the first woman to be leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival.