Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Galileo was a successful racehorse in his own right and won the 2001 Derby at Epsom

Galileo, the world's most sought-after racehorse sire, has died at the age of 23.

Winner of the 2001 Derby at Epsom, the horse was father to numerous champions including the legendary Frankel.

Owners Coolmore Stud announced he was put to sleep "on humane grounds owing to a chronic, non-responsive, debilitating injury to the left fore foot".

"It is a very sad day," said Coolmore owner John Magnier.

"We all feel incredibly fortunate to have had Galileo here at Coolmore.

"The effect he is having on the breed through his sons and daughters will be a lasting legacy and his phenomenal success really is unprecedented."

The most successful Group 1 sire of all time has produced 91 individual Group 1 winners, while 20 of his sons have sired Group 1 winners on the flat.