July Cup: Starman wins Group One sprint at Newmarket

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Tom Marquand riding Starman celebrates as he crosses the line to win The Darley July Cup Stakes at Newmarket
Starman won the Duke of York Stakes in May

Starman won the July Cup at Newmarket, claiming the Group One sprint by a length and a quarter.

The four-year-old 9-2 shot finished clear of 7-2 favourite Dragon Symbol in second.

Last year's winner Oxted (11-2) came in third, with Art Power just behind and Creative Force in fifth.

"He's very inexperienced compared to a lot of these, but this horse is an absolute star," winning jockey Tom Marquand told ITV Racing.

Ed Walker-trained Starman needed a strong finish to prevail, having appeared to have a lot to do one furlong out, but the Duke of York Stakes winner powered ahead at just the right time to claim victory.

