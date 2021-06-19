Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Aidan O'Brien trained the first two home in the Ulster Derby at Down Royal

Aidan O'Brien completed a one-two in the Ulster derby as 14-1 shot Iowa secured victory ahead of King Of The Castle in the big race at Down Royal.

Michael Hussey and Iowa came home two-and-a-half lengths clear of King Of The Castle (11-2) to give the trainer his first win in the race.

Iowa hit the front in the final furlong and stretched clear with King Of The Castle also producing a strong finish.

Bear Story (10-1) and Kailash (9-1) completed the first four on Saturday.

Five hundred spectators watched the action with Down Royal the first course in Ireland to be open to racing fans for 16 months.

The return of spectators was allowed after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions while a further 500 'industry' personnel were in a separate zone on the course.