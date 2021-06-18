Campanelle wins Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot after stewards' inquiry

Campanelle (Frankie Dettori) and Dragon Symbol (Oisin Murphy) come close together in final furlong resulting in stewards' enquiry where placings were reversed
Campanelle (left) and Dragon Symbol finished well ahead at Ascot

Campanelle was awarded victory in the Commonwealth Cup after a stewards' inquiry having finished second to Dragon Symbol at a sodden Ascot.

Dragon Symbol, ridden by Oisin Murphy, had provisionally won by a head.

The first and second places were reversed by stewards after they scrutinised a thrilling finish, which saw Dragon Symbol drift and bump into Campanelle in the final furlong.

Moments after the injury, Murphy won the Coronation Stakes on Alcohol Free.

It was a ride of redemption in what was a dramatic 30 minutes for the Irishman.

On Dragon Symbol (4-1) he pulled away from the field with Campanelle (5-1) - winner of the Queen Mary Stakes 12 months ago - under Frankie Dettori.

While the Archie Watson-trained Dragon Symbol was first past the post, the result was promptly reversed.

More to follow.

