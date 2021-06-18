Campanelle wins Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot after stewards' inquiry
Campanelle was awarded victory in the Commonwealth Cup after a stewards' inquiry having finished second to Dragon Symbol at a sodden Ascot.
Dragon Symbol, ridden by Oisin Murphy, had provisionally won by a head.
The first and second places were reversed by stewards after they scrutinised a thrilling finish, which saw Dragon Symbol drift and bump into Campanelle in the final furlong.
Moments after the injury, Murphy won the Coronation Stakes on Alcohol Free.
It was a ride of redemption in what was a dramatic 30 minutes for the Irishman.
On Dragon Symbol (4-1) he pulled away from the field with Campanelle (5-1) - winner of the Queen Mary Stakes 12 months ago - under Frankie Dettori.
While the Archie Watson-trained Dragon Symbol was first past the post, the result was promptly reversed.
