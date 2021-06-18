Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Campanelle (left) and Dragon Symbol finished well ahead at Ascot

Campanelle was awarded victory in the Commonwealth Cup after a stewards' inquiry having finished second to Dragon Symbol at a sodden Ascot.

Dragon Symbol, ridden by Oisin Murphy, had provisionally won by a head.

The first and second places were reversed by stewards after they scrutinised a thrilling finish, which saw Dragon Symbol drift and bump into Campanelle in the final furlong.

Moments after the injury, Murphy won the Coronation Stakes on Alcohol Free.

It was a ride of redemption in what was a dramatic 30 minutes for the Irishman.

On Dragon Symbol (4-1) he pulled away from the field with Campanelle (5-1) - winner of the Queen Mary Stakes 12 months ago - under Frankie Dettori.

While the Archie Watson-trained Dragon Symbol was first past the post, the result was promptly reversed.

