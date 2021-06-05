Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Adayar shocked clear favourite Bolshoi Ballet to win the Derby by five lengths at Epsom.

Racing from the first stall, the Godolphin horse was a 16-1 shot while the favourite was 11-8.

Frankie Dettori steered John Leeper into the lead heading into the home straight before Adam Kirby sneaked down the inside, right along the rail.

And he led Adayar clear of Mojo Star (50-1) to give trainer Charlie Appleby his second Derby winner.

