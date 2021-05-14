Jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot suspended after indictment over rape allegation

Horse Racing

Pierre-Charles Boudot
Boudot won Europe's richest race - the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe - in 2019

Leading jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot has been suspended for three months by France Galop as a "precautionary measure" following his indictment over an allegation of rape.

The case against Boudot, who spent two days in police custody this week, relates to allegations following a party in Cagnes-sur-Mer in February.

Boudot, 28, is a three-time champion jockey in France and won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Waldgeist in 2019.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

