Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

John Velazquez rode Medina Spirit to victory in the Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit has been cleared to race on Saturday despite failing a drugs test after winning the Kentucky Derby.

The Bob Baffert-trained colt passed pre-race tests before the Preakness Stakes, which is run at 23:57 BST at Pimlico in Baltimore, Maryland.

It was announced last week that Medina Spirit had tested above the threshold for anti-inflammatory medication betamethasone after the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on 1 May.

Baffert has denied any wrongdoing.

Racing chiefs are awaiting the result of a second sample before deciding whether the horse should be disqualified.

The controversy has been major news in the United States, with former president Donald Trump saying: "So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. This is emblematic of what is happening to our country."

Baffert initially said he had no idea how the betamethasone got into the horse's system, then said the substance may have been in medication ointment to treat a rash Medina Spirit's skin.

He also runs Concert Tour in the Preakness Stakes, which is the second leg of the US Triple Crown, alongside the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes.