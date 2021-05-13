Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Hurricane Lane's odds for the Derby have been cut to 6-1

Hurricane Lane is among the favourites for next month's Derby after winning the Dante Stakes at York for Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin team.

The 5-1 shot, under William Buick for trainer Charlie Appleby, won by three quarters of a length from Megallan.

Favourite High Definition was third for Aidan O'Brien with stablemate and long-time leader Roman Empire fourth.

Bookmakers halved the odds of Hurricane Lane, a son of Frankel, for the Derby at Epsom on 5 June to 6-1.

Despite the defeat, High Definition is about 4-1 second favourite for the Derby behind O'Brien's 6-4 favourite Bolshoi Ballet, winner of Saturday's Lingfield trial for the big race.

Trainer fined £4,500 after altercation with groom

Racehorse trainer Liam Bailey has been fined £4,500 for a "shocking" incident where a groom fell to the floor after he shouted and swore at her and grabbed her arm.

The 31-year-old, who trains 22 horses from a base in Middleham, North Yorkshire, admitted a British Horseracing Authority charge of using violent or improper conduct.

Bailey said he lost his temper with the groom over attendance and punctuality, and remonstrated with her while she was in a box at the stables alongside a racehorse.

An independent disciplinary panel watched footage of the incident which had been captured on the groom's mobile phone. She suffered light bruising to her right arm.

Panel chair David Fisher said the footage was "very disturbing" and added: "A racehorse was present. That could have had terrible consequences if the horse had reacted in the wrong way."

Bailey said he would not behave like that again. "I feel like whatever I get, I deserve," he said.

David Fish, chair of an independent disciplinary panel, said: "This is a truly shocking incident involving appalling language and violent and threatening behaviour."