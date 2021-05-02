Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Frankie Dettori's first 1,000 Guineas win was on Cape Verdi in 1998

Frankie Dettori won the 1,000 Guineas for the fourth time with a convincing victory on Mother Earth at Newmarket.

It is a third straight 1,000 Guineas win for trainer Aiden O'Brien, who previously had success with Hermosa and Love, and becomes the first trainer to achieve the feat since 1918.

Mother Earth was chased home by Saffron Beach and Fev Rover, with 5-2 joint-favourite Santa Barbara fourth.

It was also O'Brien's fifth 1,000 Guineas victory in the past six years.

"Come on the oldies," 50-year-old Dettori said, after Kevin Manning, 54, had won the 2,000 Guineas on Poetic Flare on Saturday.