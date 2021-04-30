Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Honeysuckle and Blackmore pulled away on the run-in to score by two and a quarter lengths

Honeysuckle capped a brilliant campaign by stretching her unbeaten record to 12 in the Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

Henry de Bromhead's mare followed up her victory at Cheltenham with another convincing display in which she was partnered by Rachael Blackmore.

After jumping the second-last flight, 4-7 favourite Honeysuckle put daylight between herself and her rivals.

Despite slowing down coming to the last fence, Honeysuckle steadied to finish ahead of Sharjah.

Honeysuckle pulled away on the run-in to score by two and a quarter lengths, while Epatante was 10 lengths away in third in a repeat of the positions in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Blackmore has partnered Honeysuckle on 11 of her 12 consecutive victories, with Punchestown success adding to their triumphs at Cheltenham and the Grand National.

Honeysuckle was cut to 2-1 favourite from 11-4 to defend her Champion Hurdle crown at Cheltenham next spring.

"It's 100% relief - I nearly threw it away at the last," Blackmore told RTE.

"She was feeling the season a little bit I think, but she's just phenomenal. I wasn't as comfortable throughout the race on her today, but still she just delivers.

"Real stars get jockeys out of trouble. I did sleep last night - sleeping is never a bother."