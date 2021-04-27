Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Clan des Obeaux clears the final fence in Wednesday's success at Punchestown

Clan des Obeaux held off favourite Al Boum Photo to clinch victory in the Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday.

The Paul Nicholls trained 100/30 shot, ridden by Sam Sam Twiston-Davies, won by a length and a half from Al Boum Photo at 6/4.

Fakir D'oudairies finished 17 lengths back in third with 2019 winner Kemboy last of the four finishers.

It's a third Gold Cup success for Nicholls after Neptune Collonges won in 2007 and 2008.

