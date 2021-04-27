Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Townend's win extended his advantage over Blackmore in the Irish jockeys championship to five

Chacun Pour Soi recovered from his below-par run at Cheltenham to dominate the Champion Chase on day one of the Punchestown Festival as Paul Townend got the better of Rachael Blackmore.

A brilliant jumping display saw Willie Mullins' 6-5 favourite finish clear of stablemate Allaho ridden by Blackmore.

Chacun Pour Soi could only manage third in Cheltenham's Champion Chase.

But he bossed Tuesday's race as Townend extended his Irish jockeys championship lead over Blackmore to five.

Mullins' two contenders swapped the lead in the early stages before Chacun Pour Soi's magnificent jump at the third last suddenly had him well clear, before he pushed on to clinch a five-and-a-half-length win.

The success gave Townend his first winner since returning to action after three weeks out because of an ankle injury.

Blackmore, 31, is aiming to become the first woman to earn the Irish title but Townend showed his determination to clinch a third successive triumph, with the winner being crowned after Saturday's final day of Punchestown action.

The Tipperary woman has already set new landmarks this year by being top rider at the Cheltenham Festival and securing a pioneering win in the Grand National.

Allaho secured an impressive victory in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham festival but, as he moved down to two miles for his first time since his bumper days, he proved no match for his stablemate.

Nube Negra, Champion Chase runner-up at Cheltenham behind Put The Kettle On, was some 19 lengths further behind in third.