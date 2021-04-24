Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Skelton finished clear of Brian Hughes in the battle for the title

Newly confirmed champion jockey Harry Skelton experienced mixed fortunes on jump racing's season-finale Champions Day at Sandown.

First, the 31-year-old was presented with the champion jockey's trophy for the first time in his career.

But after he passed the post first on Enrilo in the day's feature race, the Bet365 Gold Cup, the pair were then demoted to third for interference.

The final day of the campaign also saw Bryony Frost claim a notable double.

'Huge mistake'

Skelton and Enrilo had looked strong throughout the Bet365 Gold Cup, although they were less than fluid at the second-last.

They jumped the last well but on the run-in the horse appeared to idle and drift left, hampering the fast-finishing Kitty's Light, ridden by Jack Tudor.

Once Skelton straightened the 7-2 favourite, he picked up again to cross the line first, followed by the 12-1 chance Potterman, ridden by Tom Cannon, with Kitty's Light (9-1) third.

But a lengthy stewards' enquiry revised the placings with Potterman declared the winner, Kitty's Light second and Enrilo third - the disqualified horse having to be placed behind the one it interferes with.

It denied Skelton and champion trainer Paul Nicholls a dream end to the season.

"He made a huge mistake two out, but then ran a bit green," said Nicholls.

"He certainly wasn't tired at the end, it was just through his greenness [that he wandered]. I've just said to the owners we'll look at it and see it it's worth an appeal."

'You dream of horses like him'

Earlier, Frost teamed up once again with her favourite horse - King George hero Frodon - to take the Oaksey Chase.

She then followed up on another Nicholls-trained runner, Greaneteen in the Celebration Chase as the pair got the better of Altior and Nico de Boinville.

Frost had been out of action after a bad fall in the Grand National and only returned to action on Thursday.

She and Frodon had last been seen together when they finished fifth in last month's Cheltenham Gold Cup, but this time the 4-5 favourite faced a tough challenge from Mister Fisher.

Although Mister Fisher got away well from the last, the pair never gave up and gained with every stride up the hill, eventually crossing the line a neck to the good.

"What he's done for me is incredible," she said.

"What a battle - Mister Fisher was all over us, but this lad won't go down without a fight.

"He's everything you want - you dream of horses like him."