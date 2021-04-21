Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Skelton has ridden 150 winners in 10 months at a strike rate of 22%

Harry Skelton will be crowned British champion jump jockey for the first time on Saturday after edging out Brian Hughes in an epic battle for the title.

The 31-year-old led by 10 winners going into Thursday's meetings, and one victory for Hughes means he cannot now catch his rival.

Skelton, who rides almost solely for trainer brother Dan, clocked up his 150th win of the season on Wednesday.

The pair are sons of Olympic equestrian gold medallist Nick Skelton.

Reigning champion Hughes and Skelton had been neck and neck in the race for winners in a season which had a delayed start on 1 July 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Skelton reeled in early leader Hughes in the last few weeks before seizing the advantage at Southwell on 13 April.

With Hughes having only having six rides on Friday and one on Saturday - the last day of the campaign - he cannot now make up the lost ground.