Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Oisin Murphy kept Tactical to the rail as the Queen's horse won at Newmarket

Tactical took the European Free Handicap at Newmarket to provide the Queen's first win as a racehorse owner since the death of her husband Prince Philip on Friday.

The 5-1 chance won for jockey Oisin Murphy and trainer Andrew Balding.

"My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and all the Royal Family at this very sad time," Murphy told ITV.

"It was a very nice performance. Tactical has trained really well. It is always a honour to wear these colours."

Tactical, the Queen's seventh runner since Friday, won by a neck from Naval Crown in the seven-furlong contest at 14:25 BST.

"He's just a wonderful horse and I'm so pleased for everyone involved," said Balding.

"Royal Ascot is very much the objective. The St James's Palace Stakes he'll have an entry but also the Jersey Stakes.

"He won at Royal Ascot last year and it might be wishing too much to do it again, but he is the right kind of horse."