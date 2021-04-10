Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Rachael Blackmore is only the second woman to hold a professional licence in Irish National Hunt racing

Rachael Blackmore created history by becoming the first female jockey to win the Grand National, triumphing on Minella Times.

The 11-1 chance, trained by Henry de Bromhead, finished six-and-a-half lengths clear of stablemate Balko Des Flos (100-1), ridden by Aidan Coleman.

Irish horses filled the first five places with Any Second Now (15-2) third ahead of Burrows Saint (9-1) and Farclas (16-1).

Only 15 of the 40 runners completed the race.

The Long Mile, trained by Philip Dempsey and ridden by his son Luke, had to be put to sleep after suffering an injury while running on the flat between obstacles.

It is the second equine fatality from a total of 316 runners in eight editions of the race since safety changes.

This is the full result.

Place, horse, jockey, odds

1 Minella Times (Rachael Blackmore) 11-1

2 Balko de Flos (Aidan Coleman) 100-1

3 Any Second Now (Mark Walsh) 15-2

4 Burrows Saint (Patrick Mullins) 9-1

5 Farclas (Jack Kennedy) 16-1

6 Blaklion (Harry Skelton) 50-1

7 Discorama (Bryan Cooper) 16-1

8 Jett (Sam Waley-Cohen) 80-1

9 Cabaret Queen (Sean O'Keeffe) 80-1

10 Shattered Love (Kevin Sexton) 33-1

11 Alpha Des Obeaux (Jody McGarvey) 80-1

12 Hogan's Height (Gavin Sheehan) 100-1

13 Acapella Bourgeois (Danny Mullins) 20-1

14 Sub Lieutenant (Tabitha Worsley) 50-1

15 Class Conti (Brian Hayes) 66-1

Non-finishers:

29th fence

Definitly Red - pulled up

Tout Est Permis - pulled up

Kimberlite Candy - pulled up

Milan Native - pulled up

Give Me A Copper - pulled up

28th fence

Cloth Cap - pulled up

27th fence

Chris's Dream - unseated rider

26th fence

Talkischeap - pulled up

23rd fence

The Long Mile - pulled up

22nd fence

Bristol du Mai - pulled up

Potters Corner - pulled up

21st fence

Lord du Mesnil - pulled up

Ok Corral - pulled up

20th fence

Yala Enki - unseated rider

19th fence

Ballyoptic - pulled up

18th fence

Vieux Lion Rouge - fell

17th fence

Mister Malarky - pulled up

Takingrisks - pulled up

15th fence

Canelo - fell

Ami Desbois - fell

13th fence

Anibale Fly - pulled up

12th fence

Double Shuffle - fell

11th fence

Minellacelebration - unseated rider

Fourth fence

Magic of Light - Unseated rider

First fence

Lake View Lad - fell