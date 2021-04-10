Grand National 2021: Where they finished in the Aintree showpiece
Rachael Blackmore created history by becoming the first female jockey to win the Grand National, triumphing on Minella Times.
The 11-1 chance, trained by Henry de Bromhead, finished six-and-a-half lengths clear of stablemate Balko Des Flos (100-1), ridden by Aidan Coleman.
Irish horses filled the first five places with Any Second Now (15-2) third ahead of Burrows Saint (9-1) and Farclas (16-1).
Only 15 of the 40 runners completed the race.
The Long Mile, trained by Philip Dempsey and ridden by his son Luke, had to be put to sleep after suffering an injury while running on the flat between obstacles.
It is the second equine fatality from a total of 316 runners in eight editions of the race since safety changes.
This is the full result.
Place, horse, jockey, odds
1 Minella Times (Rachael Blackmore) 11-1
2 Balko de Flos (Aidan Coleman) 100-1
3 Any Second Now (Mark Walsh) 15-2
4 Burrows Saint (Patrick Mullins) 9-1
5 Farclas (Jack Kennedy) 16-1
6 Blaklion (Harry Skelton) 50-1
7 Discorama (Bryan Cooper) 16-1
8 Jett (Sam Waley-Cohen) 80-1
9 Cabaret Queen (Sean O'Keeffe) 80-1
10 Shattered Love (Kevin Sexton) 33-1
11 Alpha Des Obeaux (Jody McGarvey) 80-1
12 Hogan's Height (Gavin Sheehan) 100-1
13 Acapella Bourgeois (Danny Mullins) 20-1
14 Sub Lieutenant (Tabitha Worsley) 50-1
15 Class Conti (Brian Hayes) 66-1
Non-finishers:
29th fence
Definitly Red - pulled up
Tout Est Permis - pulled up
Kimberlite Candy - pulled up
Milan Native - pulled up
Give Me A Copper - pulled up
28th fence
Cloth Cap - pulled up
27th fence
Chris's Dream - unseated rider
26th fence
Talkischeap - pulled up
23rd fence
The Long Mile - pulled up
22nd fence
Bristol du Mai - pulled up
Potters Corner - pulled up
21st fence
Lord du Mesnil - pulled up
Ok Corral - pulled up
20th fence
Yala Enki - unseated rider
19th fence
Ballyoptic - pulled up
18th fence
Vieux Lion Rouge - fell
17th fence
Mister Malarky - pulled up
Takingrisks - pulled up
15th fence
Canelo - fell
Ami Desbois - fell
13th fence
Anibale Fly - pulled up
12th fence
Double Shuffle - fell
11th fence
Minellacelebration - unseated rider
Fourth fence
Magic of Light - Unseated rider
First fence
Lake View Lad - fell